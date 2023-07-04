What’s Your Biggest Blazers’ Fourth of July Firework?

The Fourth of July is upon us. I hope everyone has a happy and safe holiday! While you’re celebrating, take a moment to share with us the biggest fireworks moment in your history as a Portland Trail Blazers fan. You can define “fireworks moment” as celebration, as incendiary and shocking, as a time when something got blown up, or however else you wish. What was that moment for you and what did you witness from the team that made it so?

We’ve obviously dealt with a lot of fireworks in the past few days regarding Damian Lillard, so you can use this as a space to let out your thoughts on that. Or it can also be used as an opportunity to celebrate Dame’s best moments as a Blazer or even someone else.

This is simply a space for us to celebrate the holiday and our community here at Blazer’s Edge.