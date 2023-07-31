ESPN Hiring Doc Rivers, Promoting Doris Burke, Demoting Mark Jackson: Report

The worldwide leader in sports is making some changes at the top.

After laying off Jeff Van Gundy in its most recent cuts, ESPN is looking to make more changes.

New York Post reporter Andrew Marchand is reporting that ESPN is looking to hire former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers to replace Van Gundy.

Rivers has worked in broadcasting before, calling the 2004 NBA Finals with Al Michaels on ABC before taking a job to coach the Boston Celtics, where he won a championship of his own in 2008. Rivers has been on the sidelines ever since taking the Celtics job 19 years ago, but now it appears he’s back in the booth.

On top of adding Rivers, ESPN is looking to team him up with play-by-play man Mike Breen and fellow color commentator Doris Burke, who is set to move up to the “A” team.

With Burke and Rivers joining Breen, Jackson is expected to be offered a spot as Mark Jones’ top color commentator in the “B” team.

This means Jackson’s job will end in the second round of the playoffs as opposed to the Finals, where he has called games for years.

Jackson is reportedly “in peril” about the decision and could ultimately decide to leave the network altogether as a result of the reshuffling.