Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson Place in HoopsHype’s Top 24 Point Guard Rankings

The Portland Trail Blazers are boasting a duo of top-24 point guards for the 2023-24 NBA season, according to rankings by Frank Urbina from HoopsHype. Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson joins Damian Lillard as the two Blazers featured on the list.

Henderson came in at No. 18 on the list for this season, and was the only rookie featured. He was highlighted for his incredible athleticism and seemingly unlimited potential.

One of the most promising point guards to reach the NBA in quite some time, 2023 No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the intention of him becoming the team’s next franchise cornerstone floor general. Henderson’s outside jumper is a work in progress but besides that, he’s an outstanding prospect – a lead guard with tenacity, top-notch speed and athleticism, two-way toughness, lateral quickness and solid playmaking skills. He’s also already showing he’s got a reliable pull-up and step-back jumper from the midrange, indicating he should one day be – at worst – a solid three-point shooter. The future is bright for Henderson and he should be one of the favorites for Rookie of the Year in 2023-24.

Henderson ranked just ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder third-year guard Josh Giddey, and came in one spot behind Detroit Pistons third-year guard Cade Cunningham.

Lillard, naturally, ranked higher on the list, sitting at the No. 5 ranking out of all of point guards in the league. His recent trade request was talked about, especially in the context of his favored destination, regarding his potential contributions for next season.

A lot of uncertainty surrounds seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard this offseason, as the future Hall-of-Famer finally – mercifully – requested a trade as soon as free agency opened up, one we are still waiting to find out if it will be granted by the Blazers or not. If Lillard ends up in Miami, as is his wish, will his numbers take a hit having to share the ball with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo? Probably, though a Big 3 of that level should be able to win a lot of games together, which is what Lillard more than likely covets at this point in his career. But if the Heat don’t offer the Blazers enough to land Lillard, will the former Weber State standout be happy to return to Portland and suit up for a rebuilding team yet again in 2023-24? Or might he land elsewhere? Regardless, no matter where he does play, we expect another season of elite performances out of Lillard, as he remains one of the best scorers not just at his position, but in the league overall.

Lillard’s fifth-place ranking put him one spot above Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, and one spot below Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.