Jusuf Nurkic Gets Married

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic married his long-time girlfriend Emina Duric on Saturday at a ceremony in Dubrovnik, Croatia, according to The Dubrovnik Times

Nurkic commemorated the special event with an Instagram post showing him and Duric posing together around Dubrovnik. There also appear to be highlights from the celebration shared to Nurkic’s Instagram story.

Mark Thomas of the Dubrovnik Times reported prominent figures from Croatian and Bosnian-Herzegovinian show business, as well as many of Nurkic’s fellow athletes attended the event.

The long-time Blazers center proposed to Duric on her birthday in June 2021.

Congrats to the newlyweds!