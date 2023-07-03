2023 Salt Lake City Summer League, California Classic Day 1 Discussion Here!

It’s been three long pain-staking weeks since NBA basketball, but the wait is finally over.

Today, the two smaller Summer Leagues, one in Salt Lake City and the other in Sacramento, tip off with five games going down.

Come talk about it as it all plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!

Schedule, All Times PST

Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento, CA, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis Grizzlies @ Philadelphia 76ers, Salt Lake City, UT, 4:00 p.m., NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs @ Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento, CA, 5:00 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz, Salt Lake City, UT, 6:00 p.m., NBA TV

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings, Sacramento, CA, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

Conversation Rules

