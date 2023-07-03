Blazers Intend to Match Any Matisse Thybulle Offer, Says Insider

While almost all of the league’s attention surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers is attached to Damian Lillard and his trade request, the team is still figuring out how to proceed with restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle.

The Blazers acquired Thybulle in a midseason trade and he proved to be very valuable for Portland in the final stretch of last season. In 22 games with the team, Thybulle averaged 7.4 points per game while shooting over 38.8 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Thybulle is a restricted free agent, and according to NBA insider Marc Stein, is receiving interest from the Dallas Mavericks in particular.

However, Stein also says that Thybulle, along with fellow Boston Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams, should remain with their teams.

The Blazers and Celtics have been sending behind-the-scenes signals to interested teams that they intend to match any offer sheet for Thybulle or Williams, respectively. How binding, however, are such whispered claims? The wait to find out how prepared Portland and Boston are to stick to those stances is ticking down.

Thybulle’s free agency is tricky, especially now with Lillard’s trade request. If the Blazers are about to bring in a whole new host of players, would that push Thybulle out? How much cap space can they afford to take on with Lillard heading out and other players coming in?

If the Mavericks really are interested in Thybulle, perhaps they could act as the third team in a potential Lillard deal.

The options are endless, but it does appear more than likely that we haven’t seen the last of Thybulle in a Blazers uniform.