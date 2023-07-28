The next chapter of the Damian Lillard saga continues.
Nearly four weeks after Lillard requested to be traded by the Portland Trail Blazers and has dropped hints that he only wants to be traded to the Miami Heat, The Athletic’s Shams Charania said that the NBA has sent a notice to all 30 teams regarding the situation.
NBA sent a memo Friday to all 30 teams about Damian Lillard’s trade request and the stance that he only wants to play in Miami. Reporting details on @TheRally: pic.twitter.com/xkgMfcTeqI— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2023
The league interviewed Dame and his agent Aaron Goodwin about his stance about only wanting to play for the Heat. League officials told Lillard and Goodwin that any further comment about players that are forcing trades to a specific location is subject to potential discipline.
Charania also reports that Goodwin essentially denied that he told teams that Dame wanted a trade to the Heat. However, that contradicts what Goodwin said on the record earlier this month to the Miami Herald.
“I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me,” Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, told the Miami Herald. “It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.”
It remains to be seen whether this memo will change things in the Lillard saga, but the league is taking notice and doesn’t like what has occurred so far.
Update:
Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT has the full text of the memo:
Recent media reports stated that Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, called multiple NBA teams to warn them against trading for Lillard because Lillard’s only desired trade destination is Miami. Goodwin also made public comments indicating that Lillard would not fully perform the services called for under his player contract if traded to another team.
We interviewed Goodwin and Lillard and also spoke with several NBA teams to whom Goodwin spoke. Goodwin denied stating or indicating to any team that Lillard would refuse to play for them. Goodwin and Lillard affirmed to us that Lillard would fully perform the services called for under his player contract in any trade scenario. The relevant teams provided descriptions of their communications with Goodwin that were mostly, though not entirely, consistent with Goodwin’s statements to us.
We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA. We also have advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward.
Loading comments...