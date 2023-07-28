The next chapter of the Damian Lillard saga continues.

Nearly four weeks after Lillard requested to be traded by the Portland Trail Blazers and has dropped hints that he only wants to be traded to the Miami Heat, The Athletic’s Shams Charania said that the NBA has sent a notice to all 30 teams regarding the situation.

NBA sent a memo Friday to all 30 teams about Damian Lillard’s trade request and the stance that he only wants to play in Miami. Reporting details on @TheRally: pic.twitter.com/xkgMfcTeqI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2023

The league interviewed Dame and his agent Aaron Goodwin about his stance about only wanting to play for the Heat. League officials told Lillard and Goodwin that any further comment about players that are forcing trades to a specific location is subject to potential discipline.

Charania also reports that Goodwin essentially denied that he told teams that Dame wanted a trade to the Heat. However, that contradicts what Goodwin said on the record earlier this month to the Miami Herald.

“I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me,” Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, told the Miami Herald. “It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.”

It remains to be seen whether this memo will change things in the Lillard saga, but the league is taking notice and doesn’t like what has occurred so far.

Update:

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT has the full text of the memo: