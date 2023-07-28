Blazers Cut Jeenathan Williams

The Portland Trail Blazers are making a small change to their roster, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Portland Trail Blazers are waiving guard Jeenathan Williams, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams averaged 10.6 points and 25.3 minutes per game in five contests to finish last season.

The move does not come as a surprise, considering the fact that Williams had a $1.7 million contract guarantee for July 31. By cutting Williams now, Portland saves that money.

Williams, 24, is an athletic 6’5” shooting guard who went undrafted in 2022. He played college ball for the Buffalo Bulls, where he averaged 19.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game his senior season, earning First-team All-MAC honors.

Williams being waived doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be brought back. He could be a candidate to be re-signed by the Blazers as their third two-way player, joining Ibou Badji and John Butler Jr. He could also simply join the Blazers’ G League Team, the Rip City Remix as a player without a two-way contract.