Trail Blazers Rank Low in ESPN’s NBA Power Rankings

Portland Trail Blazers are roughly two and a half months away from starting the 2023-24 NBA season. According to pundits, it’s not likely to be a pretty one for the Northwest’s favorite team.

A panel of ESPN contributors ranked all 30 NBA teams on their moves thus far, predicated around draft picks, free agent signings and trades. The Blazers selected Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft, but other than that, their off-season has been muted. ESPN experts ranked Portland 28th overall. Ohm Youngmisuk drew the explanation for the young Portland squad:

“The Blazers still signed Jerami Grant back and matched Dallas’ three-year, $33-million offer sheet for Matisse Thybulle,” Ohm Youngmisuk said. “As for the Blazers’ point guard of the future, Scoot Henderson impressed with 15 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds before his summer league came to an end due to a shoulder injury.”

Youngmisuk believed Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin might be willing to play the long game before fulfilling Damian Lillard’s ongoing trade request to the Miami Heat, understanding Lillard is under contract until 2026-27.

Only the Washington Wizards (No. 29) and Detroit Pistons (No. 30) ranked lower than the Blazers.

Washington acquired standout combo guard Jordan Poole along with an assortment of future draft picks and players from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul on July 7, but in turn traded away star center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics on June 24.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have had a quiet summer, but did select 6-7 guard Ausar Thompson with the fifth pick in the draft and traded a second round pick for point guard Monte Morris.