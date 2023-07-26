Latest Damian Lillard Trade Updates Offer Slivers of Info

The Damian Lillard trade situation is about to enter its fourth week without a resolution in sight. Lillard has stated a desire to be moved to the Miami Heat and nowhere else. The Portland Trail Blazers remain unimpressed with Miami’s potential offers. There’s no indication talks have even begun in earnest, let alone gotten serious.

Nevertheless, a couple pieces of midweek news have thrown a sliver of light on the matter.

ESPN analyst Marc Spears indicated yesterday on SportsCenter that Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, continues to work towards facilitating a deal through the stalled eddy of negotiations, and that a multi-team trade is a prominent possibility.

I talked to Aaron Goodwin today. He basically told me nothing’s new. I think what Aaron’s trying to do is continually try to find teams that can offer the best package that could potentially make this a 3, or likely could be a 4 team deal to get Dame out.

Sam Vecenie, writer for The Athletic, suggests that the price for Lillard may be reaching an equilibrium point.

I don’t know if (three 1sts, Jaquez and Jovic) is a GOOD deal for Portland, but we’re getting to the point where it’s relatively fair. Funny thing is: both Miami and Portland fans think it’s an overpay on their respective sides lol

Vecenie is referring to Jamie Jacquez, Jr.—a 6’7 wing out of UCLA, whom Miami selected with the 18th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft—and Nikola Jovic, a 6’10 forward selected 27th overall in 2022. The 20-year-old Jovic played in 15 games for the Heat last season, averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game.