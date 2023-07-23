Andrew Nicholson Claps Back After Draymond Green Comments

Former NBA player Andrew Nicholson, who is still being paid by the Portland Trail Blazers after being waived back in 2017, had something to say about Draymond Green’s recent comments about him. Nicholson addressed Green’s comments in an interview on the Hip Hop Hoops podcast.

“Honestly, it’s kind of unfortunate and I see it as an insecurity on his end ... I didn’t know he was thinking about me for the last 11 years — I wasn’t thinking about you, I’m going to be honest with you.”

Nicholson included that he does not feel any ill will towards any player taken in his same draft, and in fact likes seeing players succeed who were taken in the same year.

“But the most unfortunate part about it is that for me, as an individual and as a person, I see the guys in my draft class like Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard, those guys who are actually succeeding, Draymond was one of them too, I was happy to see him succeed but I don’t know.”

Nicholson’s comments on the podcast come after Green, who was asked on Paul George’s podcast, Podcast P, about who he thought was the most ridiculous player drafted ahead of him.

“This is not to throw salt at anybody,” Green opened with. “But Andrew Nicholson was drafted over me at like [No.] 19. ... At the time y’all are comparing us as big men who can play back to the basket, but I’m looking at this dude and number one, he doesn’t even look like a basketball player.”

Nicholson played five seasons in the NBA after being drafted 19th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2012 draft. He averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds before being traded to the Blazers and waived as part of a deal for guard Allen Crabbe deal in 2017. His contract was stretched. The Blazers are still paying it, in installments, to this day.