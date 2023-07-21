Heat ‘Frustrated’ with Blazers’ Damian Lillard Trade Talks

The Portland Trail Blazers have yet to trade Damian Lillard anywhere yet, even to the Miami Heat, his lone preferred destination.

Lillard requested a trade three weeks ago, and very little movement has happened on that front. Lillard remains adamant about his desire to be traded, specifically to the Heat.

But why hasn’t it happened yet? NBA insider Chris Haynes shared some insight on the #thisleague UNCUT Podcast.

“Obviously, Miami doesn’t have all the assets that Portland would want in a return for a Damian Lillard trade,” Haynes said. “So they want to know, Ok, what do we have to get out there. What other teams do we have to get involved to make this work and so far the communication is just not there. That’s making this situation rather frustrating on that side for Miami.”

Haynes is reiterating what many of us already know. The Heat don’t wish to give up Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo, the two players closest to Lillard’s level. That means Miami would have to give up its next best player, Tyler Herro. However, the Blazers don’t want to acquire him because Portland’s young core — Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson — are all guards.

Any trade that sends Lillard to Miami would have to involve a third team willing to part ways with picks to acquire Herro. That team has yet to present itself. That means the Heat is going to have to get creative if it wants Dame to take his talents to South Beach.

You can listen to Haynes’ full podcast episode here.