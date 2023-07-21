Should Blazers Re-Sign Justise Winslow?

The Portland Trail Blazers still have some spots on their roster to fill.

Portland is in no rush to fill those vacancies after the immediate rush of free agency has died down, but perhaps the team may want to bring back a familiar face.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey listed Justise Winslow as one of 10 remaining “bargain-bin” free agents that the team could sign.

Winslow posted an abysmal 46.6 true shooting percentage with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022-23, which was 11.5 percentage points below the league average. His career 47.7 true shooting percentage is now 625th among the 631 players in league history with at least 728 three-point attempts. It’s tough for a team to recover from that kind of shooting. However, Winslow has been a plus defender throughout his career. Thanks to his 6’10” wingspan, Winslow can guard multiple positions. His strength even gives him the ability to guard some bigs.

Winslow brings a mixed bag when it comes to his skillset. However, his experience and familiarity with the rest of the Blazers should make him a candidate for one of the open roster spots.

As a former top-10 pick, Winslow has always been seen as a player with potential, but also someone who has yet to fulfill it.

While the hope of Winslow being this primetime player is on its deathbed, the reality of him being one of the last Blazers to fill out the roster is very much alive.