Blazers Announce Preseason Schedule

The Las Vegas Summer League is officially behind us and Portland Trail Blazers basketball is going on hiatus ... but not for too long.

The Blazers announced their preseason schedule Friday, which features four games from Oct. 10-16.

In the opener on Oct. 10, the Blazers host the New Zealand Breakers. Portland rookie Rayan Rupert played for the Breakers in the NBL last season, which likely sparked the two clubs to agree to an exhibition match.

Then, two nights later on Oct. 12, the Blazers are set to host Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, new trade acquisition Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns.

Tipoff for both home games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Then, the Blazers hit the road for two Western Conference tilts before the start of the season. The first comes on Oct. 14 against the Utah Jazz. Then, the Blazers and Suns face off in a rematch on Oct. 16 in the final game before the regular season.

Tipoff for both away games is scheduled for 6 p.m.