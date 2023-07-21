Blazers Ex Wesley Matthews Signs with Hawks

A former member of the Portland Trail Blazers is continuing to stick around in the NBA, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Matthews, 36, joins the Hawks after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Matthews in entering his 15th season in the NBA after going undrafted in 2009. He’s played for the Utah Jazz (2009-10), Blazers (2010-15), Dallas Mavericks (2015-19), New York Knicks (2019), Indiana Pacers (2019), Milwaukee Bucks (2019-20, 2021-23) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020-21).

Matthews isn’t exactly the 15-points-per-game scorer that he was with the Blazers, but he’ll provide veteran leadership to a Hawks team looking to make the next step.

He’ll join former Blazers teammate Patty Mills, who was acquired in a trade earlier this offseason with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Rudy Gay, Usman Garuba and TyTy Washington.