2023 NBA Free Agency Tracker Day 3

NBA Free Agency 2023, the soapiest soap opera in professional sports, is entering Episode 3 — I mean Day 3.

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, as most know by now, requested a trade from the franchise yesterday morning. For ongoing coverage of that situation, check out out this post on our site.

Otherwise, for the latest non-Lillard news, follow along here to track signings and trades from around the NBA!

Clarkson re-ups with Jazz

Scoring specialist Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz are finalizing a contract renegotiation and extension, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh are finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract renegotiation and extension with the Jazz, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26.

OKC adds depth with Mills

The Oklahoma City Thunder is striking a deal to acquire Brooklyn guard Patty Mills, as well as draft compensation, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal involves the Houston Rockets, Wojnarowski reported.

Oklahoma City is acquiring Brooklyn guard Patty Mills as part of a broader deal through Houston, sources tell ESPN. The Thunder will receive draft compensation to take on Mills’ $6.8M expiring deal.

Phoenix adds more veteran talent

Guard Eric Gordon is signing with the Phoenix Suns, adding more veteran talent to an already stacked roster, per Charania.

Free agent Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Massive get for the Suns.

Bridges returns to Charlotte

Restricted free agent Miles Bridges plans to re-sign with the Charlotte Hornets on a one-year deal, per Woj.

ESPN Sources: Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent F Miles Bridges is preparing to sign a $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2023-2024 season, clearing the way for him to become unrestricted next summer. Hornets and Bridges are far apart in extension talks. Story soon.

Kings welcome Len back

Yesterday evening, Charania reported the Sacramento Kings have agreed to re-sign center Alex Len.