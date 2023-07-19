Trail Blazers Pick Up Jabari Walker Contract Option

The Portland Trail Blazers have picked up the 2023-24 contract option for forward Jabari Walker. The $1.7 million deal was partially guaranteed. Walker will now receive the full salary and remain with the team at least one more year.

After being drafted as the 57th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker played 56 games with the Trail Blazers last year. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 41.9% from the field in 11.1 minutes per game. He averaged 12.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, firing at a 56.8% clip from the field, 50.0% from the three-point arc in five games in the recently-completed 2023-24 NBA Summer League.

Earlier this summer, the Blazers released Trendon Watford, one of Walker’s main competitors for back-up forward minutes.

Walker will celebrate his 21st birthday this week. He has one more non-guaranteed season remaining on his deal, amounting to just over $2 million for 2024-25.

Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report tweeted the news this morning.