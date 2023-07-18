Blazers’ Message to Heat: ‘Make Your Best Offer’

The Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat are at an impasse when it comes to making a trade regarding Damian Lillard.

With training camp still two months away, there is no rush in trading Lillard, but conversations can still take place, even if it’s few and far between.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania appeared on “The Rally” to offer his perspective on the trade.

“What I’m told Portland has told Miami is this: Make your best offer to us,” Charania said.

Lillard asked to be traded by the Blazers at the beginning of the month, shortly after the start of free agency. Dame doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but his agent Aaron Goodwin has told teams that he prefers a trade to the Heat and that is the only team he is interested in going to.

The Blazers could trade him to any of the other 28 teams or keep him on the roster anyway, but there’s been rumors that Lillard wouldn’t report if that were the case.

The Heat has gained a decent amount of leverage given all that has happened in the past two weeks, but the Blazers also have the option to simply not trade him and keep him until the end of his contract, several years down the line.

It appears that a trade between the two sides is still the likeliest outcome for this conundrum, but the two sides are currently far apart on a deal because the Blazers do not want a package centered around Tyler Herro, another guard to team up with their young core featuring Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson.

The Heat can’t exactly make a deal without Herro, so once Miami finds a new home for him in a three-team trade or a separate transaction, then Pat Riley may be able to give the Blazers his true “best offer.”