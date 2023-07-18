Kings Sign Nerlens Noel

The Sacramento Kings added free agent big man Nerlans Noel, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent C Nerlens Noel has agreed on a one-year, $3.1M deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent @georgelangberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Noel gives the Kings a defensive presence in the frontline rotation

Noel most recently appeared for the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons this past season. The Kings will be the seventh team that Noel plays for in his career. He has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New York Knicks.

Noel, who is known as a rim protector, averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds last season between his time with the Nets and Pistons. He also contributed 0.6 blocks and 0.9 steals last season, showing his defensive ability.

Noel now joins Sasha Vezenkov as the Kings’ new additions this off-season. Noel will join Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len as the Kings’ center depth.