Blazer’s Edge Radio: Youth Will Be Served

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, Ryne and Sam discuss the final games from the NBA Summer League, where the Portland Trail Blazers fell short of defending their championship from a season ago.

Despite an early injury to rookie Scoot Henderson, and an up-and-down performance from Shaedon Sharpe, there was plenty for fans to get excited about. The guys will also give their thoughts on the potential rotation for the upcoming season, as the roster currently stands.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!

*With the conclusion of Summer League, Blazer’s Edge Radio will take a brief hiatus, and is scheduled to resume in late September/early October*