Rockets vs. Cavaliers Summer League Discussion Here!

Tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Summer League title reign comes to an end as a new champion is crowned.

The undefeated Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers won their semi-final games Sunday to advance to the championship.

Come talk about it as it all plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!

Rockets vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, July 17

Monday, July 17 Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+

Projected Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG Craig Porter

SG Sam Merrill

SF Emoni Bates

PF Luke Travers

C Isaiah Mobley

Houston Rockets

PG Trevor Hudgins

SG Nate Hinton

SF Cam Whitmore

PF Darius Days

C Jermaine Samuels Jr.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.