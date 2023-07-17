Rockets vs. Cavaliers Summer League Discussion Here!

Tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Summer League title reign comes to an end as a new champion is crowned.
The undefeated Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers won their semi-final games Sunday to advance to the championship.
Come talk about it as it all plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!
Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!
Rockets vs. Cavaliers Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, July 17
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+
Projected Starting Lineup
Cleveland Cavaliers
- PG Craig Porter
- SG Sam Merrill
- SF Emoni Bates
- PF Luke Travers
- C Isaiah Mobley
Houston Rockets
- PG Trevor Hudgins
- SG Nate Hinton
- SF Cam Whitmore
- PF Darius Days
- C Jermaine Samuels Jr.
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...