Former Blazers Assistant David Vanterpool Lands with the Wizards

The Washington Wizards have hired former Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach David Vanterpool to their coaching staff. Vanterpool served with the Blazers from 2013-2019. He has received glowing praise from guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who credit him with helping their development as NBA players.
Vanterpool worked with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2019-2021 as Associate Head Coach, then the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22 as an assistant. He has been in the interview process for several head coaching jobs but has not, to this point, secured one.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news about Vanterpool’s hiring today.
The Washington Wizards are hiring David Vanterpool as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. He’ll join Wes Unseld’s staff after stops with Brooklyn, Minnesota and Portland. A native of the Washington, DC-area, Vanterpool brings a strong background in player development.
