Talk Trail Blazers vs. Heat Summer League Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Miami Heat in their fifth and final game of NBA Summer League at 5:00 PM Pacific.

The Blazers hold a 3-1 record through Summer League play, which wasn’t good enough for the defending Summer League champions to qualify for the 2023 semifinals. As a consolation, Portland has a date with the 2-2 Heat. The two franchises have been caught in a front office standoff all of July regarding a potential Damian Lillard trade, now they take their feud to the court for some exhibition basketball.

Talk about all the action as it unfolds with fellow fans here in tonight’s Game Day Thread!

Here’s the game information for this evening:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat — 5:00 PM, Pacific, televised on ESPN2

