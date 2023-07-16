Phoenix Suns Sign Bol Bol, Trade Cameron Payne, Acquire Picks

The Phoenix Suns made a series of moves this morning to add draft capital and bench depth around their seismic core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton.

The Suns signed 7-foot-2 free agent center Bol Bol to a fully guaranteed one-year deal for the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bol, 23, averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game through 70 appearances for the Orlando Magic this past season, his fourth season in the NBA. Bol had been a popular free agent signing suggestion for the Portland Trail Blazers — at least through fan speculation on this site and Twitter — after the Magic waived him on July 4.

Phoenix also traded point guard Cameron Payne and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for a future second-round pick, Wojnarowski reported. Payne, 28, is on a $6.5 million expiring contract. Through the trade, Phoenix creates a $6.5M trade exception and saves a projected $26.4 million in luxury taxes for next season, as Payne’s salary will be absorbed by San Antonio, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Payne averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Suns this past season.

Finally, Wojnarowski reported the Suns acquired three future second-round picks from the Magic in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick swap. Phoenix is set to receive the worst of the three first-round picks between itself, Orlando and Washington in 2026. The three second-round picks headed Phoenix’s way include a 2024 second-round pick via the Denver Nuggets; a 2026 second-round pick, the least favorable between the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks or Orlando; and a 2028 second-round pick via the Boston Celtics, if it falls between the No. 46 pick and No. 60 pick.

Through the deals to trade Payne and gather picks, Phoenix is restocking on draft capital after the Beal deal left the cupboard bare, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported.

That Beal trade ultimately left the Suns without any future second-round picks of their own to move over the next seven years. However, after trades with Memphis and Sunday’s deals with the Spurs and Magic, the Suns now have six future second-rounders to go with four first-round selections.

The transactions this morning add to a mighty busy off-season for the Suns. After the blockbuster Beal trade on June 26 kicked off the NBA summer with fireworks, the franchise stayed active to revamp its roster around an ultra-expensive core. Phoenix’s 2023 free agency class now includes eight players: sharpshooting veteran Eric Gordon, bench big Drew Eubanks, Bol, forward Yuta Watanabe, 3-and-D forward Keita Bates-Diop, another bench big in Chimezie Metu, as well as guards Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, who the Suns re-signed.

According to Bontemps, Phoenix now has 11 players on minimum deals.