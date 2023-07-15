Ranking Every Damian Lillard Year In Portland

Damian Lillard has likely played his last minutes as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s time to reflect on Lillard’s Oregon tenure and the seasons the made us smile more than others. Today is also his 33rd birthday today, so many happy returns.

Below we’ve ranked the past 11 seasons, judging both the team’s performance and Lillard’s own individual campaigns.

Ranking Portland’s success during Lillard’s tenure

The Blazers have enjoyed varying levels of success over the past 11 years, from high lottery to the Western Conference Finals.

To rank the Blazers’ annual performance, we highlight the record, any playoff success and the most common starting unit.

Record: 27-55

Playoff success: Missed playoffs, league’s sixth worst record

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic (576 possessions)

The 2021-22 campaign was forgettable for both Lillard and the franchise. The offseason addition of Larry Nance Jr. and re-signing of Norman Powell suggested the Blazers would try to again mix it with the Western Conference elite. Unfortunately, Lillard’s worsening abdomen injury restricted him to 29 lackluster games. The remaining 53 games were just as ordinary with the team looking disinterested and divided. There was the controversial exit of then President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey in December 2021, which made way for Joe Cronin to trade away CJ McCollum, Powell, Nance Jr and Robert Covington at the deadline.

Record: 33-49

Playoff success: Missed playoffs, league’s fifth worst record

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic (1,105 possessions)

Jerami Grant arrived in Portland and instantly exceeded all expectations, playing a large part in the Blazers’ hot start. Alas, the injury bug visited key rotations players and with the necessary trading of Josh Hart at the deadline, the Blazers again turned to the tank after the All Star break, allowing Shaedon Sharpe to enjoy some shine. The tank also led to this summer’s selection of Sterling “Scoot” Henderson.

Record: 33-49

Playoff success: Missed playoffs, league’s 10th worst record

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, Wesley Matthews, Nicolas Batum, LaMarcus Aldridge, JJ Hickson (2,172 possessions)

A new era dawned in Portland, however the franchise still wasn’t quite ready to contend. A lack of big man depth meant the undersized JJ Hickson manned the middle. Promising signs from Lillard, Wes Matthews, Nicolas Batum and second-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge provided hope. Tanking the final 13 games of the season also helped the franchise land promising Lehigh guard CJ McCollum in June.

Record: 35-39

Playoff success: Play-In (First Round) loss to Los Angeles Lakers

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Kent Bazemore, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside (641 possessions)

I got the opportunity to fly to the US to experience part of the 2019-20 season. Probably wasn’t the best campaign to make the trip across the Pacific. Nurkic was recovering from his horrid leg break with the manic Hassan Whiteside, oft-injured Zach Collins and underwhelming Anthony Tolliver taking his place. Forward positions were manned by an out-of-his depth Kent Bazemore and grandpa Carmelo Anthony. Although the rise of Gary Trent Jr. was enjoyable. COVID finally hit and the Blazers were left to fight for a playoff appearance in the Orlando Bubble with Lillard carrying the team through the seeding games and Play-In.

Record: 42-30

Playoff success: First Round loss to Denver Nuggets

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic (784 possessions)

The Blazers parted with two first-round picks for Robert Covington and traded Gary Trent Jr. for Norman Powell at the deadline. The shortened season left the Blazers sixth in the west with a 42-30 record, facing the young Nuggets in the first round. Lillard almost single-handedly willed the franchise to a series win but with little help from his teammates, the already-injured Denver team powered through to the second round.

Record: 49-33

Playoff success: First Round loss to New Orleans Pelicans

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Evan Turner, Al-Farouq Aminu, Jusuf Nurkic (1,080 possessions)

Some might be surprised to see a 49-33 Blazers team so low in these rankings, but the sweep the franchise suffered to the sixth-seeded Pelicans was a dark time in Portland. Kicked off by the questionable selection of Zach Collins in the 2017 draft, the regular season was quickly forgotten when Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo monstered Lillard. The Pelicans cleverly highlighted the franchise’s lack of depth, balance and talent.

Record: 41-41

Playoff success: First Round loss to Golden State Warriors

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Moe Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, Mason Plumlee (503 possessions)

This was the summer Allen Crabbe, Evan Turner, Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless got paid. The Blazers were giving out contracts like Oprah once gave out cars. But the money didn’t buy wins. with the Blazers only just sneaking into the eighth seed, holding a 500 record. Facing the Warriors in the first round was always going to be a David vs. Goliath proposition, even with the deadline acquisition of Jusuf Nurkic and the fever that followed.

Record: 51-31

Playoff success: First Round loss to Memphis Grizzlies

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, Wesley Matthews, Nicolas Batum, LaMarcus Aldridge, Robin Lopez (1,233 possessions)

“The Achilles snapped ... and the title hopes faded” would be the title of the book I’d write about the 2014-15 season. Portland’s solidified starting unit seemed almost unstoppable, especially after the acquisition of Arron Afflalo at the deadline. Unfortunately, the Wes Matthews Achilles tear and subsequent injury to Afflalo meant the Blazers’ most talented team during the Lillard era would go down as a sad 'what if'. LaMarcus Aldridge escaped that July and the re-build started.

Record: 44-38

Playoff success: Conference Semifinals loss to Golden State Warriors

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Al-Farouq Aminu, Noah Vonleh, Mason Plumlee (1,205 possessions)

What should have been a re-build season became a Conference Semifinals berth. The promotion of McCollum and arrival of Mason Plumlee, Ed Davis, Al-Farouq Aminu, Moe Harkless, Noah Vonleh and Gerald Henderson surpassed all expectations. For me, it was fool’s gold with the Blazers spending big in 2016, not allowing for a slower, more prudent build.

Record: 54-28

Playoff success: Conference Semifinals loss to San Antonio Spurs

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, Wesley Matthews, Nicolas Batum, LaMarcus Aldridge, RObin Lopez (2,693 possessions)

Year one of the team that could have been. Robin Lopez completed the starting unit and Mo Williams was brought in as a sixth man. The Blazers had two All Stars in Lillard and Aldridge and the playoffs brought even more satisfaction via the famed Game 6, “0.9” shot, breaking the hearts of James Harden, Dwight Howard and every Houston Rockets fan alive. Portland was subsequently humbled by the eventual champion Spurs, but anticipation for the 2014-15 season was at fevered pitch.

Record: 53-29

Playoff success: Western Conference Finals loss to Golden State Warriors

Most used unit: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Moe Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, Jusuf Nurkic (1,561 possessions)

One of the strangest years in the modern Blazers era. Seth Curry was added in the offseason. The season opened with a monster outing by Nik Stauskas, who hit 24 points off the bench in a win against the Lakers. By the deadline Stauskas was gone while Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter had arrived. In March, Nurkic gruesomely broke his leg, thrusting the offense-first Kanter into the starting unit. The final game of the season saw Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent Jr., and Jake Layman each play 48 minutes in an unlikely comeback win against the Sacramento Kings to secure the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Blazers made easy work of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round, capped off by another astonishing Lillard buzzer-beater. That was followed by a grueling seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets, which included a quadruple-overtime thriller and a heroic Game 7 effort in Colorado to advance.

Despite being swept, Portland was competitive in the Conference Finals against the Warriors. Meyers Leonard enjoyed some time in the sun before being subsequently traded in the offseason.

It was the Blazers’ first Western Conference Finals appearance in 19 years.

Ranking Lillard’s individual Portland years

Lillard’s annual statistics—combined with the bestowing of individual awards—have set him apart from his teammates and contemporaries. To rank Lillard’s annual achievement we highlight his individual statistics and any awards received.

Stats: 29 games, 24.0 points, 32.4 3pt%, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.6 steals

Other stats: 87.8% FT (86th percentile), 32.8% assist rate on shots (78th percentile)

Playoff Success: Missed Playoffs

Individual Awards: None

Lillard and the Blazers would no doubt choose to forget 2021-22. But it was also a turning point for the point guard who was finally able to get the abdomen surgery he so desperately needed. The procedure would re-invigorate Lillard for a comeback 2022-23 campaign.

Stats: 82 games, 19.0 points, 36.8 percent from 3, 3.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals

Other stats: 45% long midrange (89th percentile), 27.9% assist rate (83rd percentile)

Playoff success: Missed Playoffs

Individual Awards: Rookie of the Year

What a beginning it was. Lillard came out and hit 23 points against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, staking his claim in what would become a unanimous Rookie of the Year campaign. His three-point shot was already evident and would be used to great effect throughout the season.

Stats: 82 games, 21.0 points, 34.3 3pt%, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals

Other stats: 50.9 effective FG (83 percentile), 62% at the rim (89th percentile)

Playoff success: First Round loss Memphis Grizzlies

Individual Awards: NBA All Star

Lillard wasn’t able to replicate the All-NBA form of the previous year, but his averages were growing. Aldridge’s eventual departure at the end of season was made easier by the fact that the Blazers had a young point guard they could build around. Lillard hit a then career-high 43 points in a triple overtime win against the Spurs in December 2014.

Stats: 82 games, 20.7 points, 39.4 3pt%, 3.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.8 steals

Other stats: 10.7% turnover rate (90th percentile), 39% above break (80th percentile)

Playoff success: Conference Semifinals loss to San Antonio Spurs

Individual Awards: All-NBA Third Team, NBA All Star

The 0.9 shot announced Lillard’s arrival as a must-watch clutch attraction. While Aldridge did a lot of the heavy lifting during that Rockets series, it was the 23-year-old sophomore—with his first All-Star and All-NBA appearances—that would deliver one of the more memorable moments of the past decade.

Stats: 75 games, 27.0 points, 37.0 3pt%, 4.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 0.9 steals

Other stats: 57% corner three (97th percentile), 9.7% turnover rate (96th percentile)

Playoff success: First Round loss to Golden State Warriors

Individual Awards: None

Not sure how Lillard missed both All-Star and All-NBA mentions in 2016-17. Perhaps it was the team just scraping into the playoffs to lose to the eventual-champion Warriors. By 2016-17, Lillard had entered his prime, finishing with his first 25-plus point average and vaulting him into a similar shooting stratosphere as Steph Curry.

Stats: 75 games, 25.1 points, 37.5 3pt% 4.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals

Other stats: 113pts per attempt (90th percentile), 36% above break (80th percentile)

Playoff success: Conference Semifinals loss to Golden State Warriors

Individual Awards: All-NBA Second Team

This was Lillard’s first year as The Guy in Portland and he dragged a team of young, incomplete players to a second-round finals berth. The season delivered Lillard his first All-NBA Second Team entry and fast-tracked, some would say prematurely, the franchise back into the contention conversation. A 51-point performance against the Warriors in February, 2016 established him as the first player to score at least 50 points, 7 assists and 6 steals in an outing.

Stats: 80 games, 25.8 points, 36.9 3pt%, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals

Other stats: 91.2% FT (98th percentile), fouled on 2.9% of shots (94th percentile)

Playoff success: Western Conference Finals loss to Golden State Warriors

Individual Awards: All NBA Second Team, NBA All Star

This was the best year for the franchise during Lillard’s tenure. He again made the All-Star game and All-NBA Second team. In March, Lillard registered 51 points in a loss to Oklahoma City, but got his revenge in April, eliminating the Thunder with another memorable series-ending shot. This was also the Blazers’ comeback year after losing embarrassingly to the Pelicans, with Lillard keen to prove that he was a legitimate superstar.

Stats: 67 games, 28.8 points, 39.1 3pt%, 4.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 0.9 steals

Other stats: 55.6% effective FG (80th percentile), 93.1% FT (97th percentile)

Playoff success: First Round loss to Denver Nuggets

Individual Awards: All NBA Second Team, NBA All Star

Lillard picked up where he left off in the Orlando Bubble, reaching his second highest three-point shooting mark. It’s going to be hard to forget his Game 5 playoffs effort against the Nuggets in Denver where Lillard landed three after three to force two overtimes. With little help from his teammates it would all be in vain. This would be the last full season Lillard would play alongside long-time running mate CJ McCollum.

Stats: 73 games, 26.9 points, 36.1 3pt%, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals

Other stats: 46% from midrange (89th percentile), 91.6% FT (94th percentile)

Playoff success: First Round loss to New Orleans Pelicans

Individual Awards: All NBA First Team, NBA All Star

This season brought Lillard’s one and only All-NBA First Team award and it was much deserved. As already mentioned, Portland’s third-seed finish was overshadowed by the embarrassing Pelicans finals loss where Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo locked in on the 27-year-old guard. During the regular season campaign, Lillard made at least one three in 45 straight games, setting a franchise record. A notable night occurred in February 2018, when he hit 50 points in 29 minutes against the Sacramento Kings.

2. 2019-20

Stats: 66 games, 30.0 points, 40.1 3pt%, 4.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals

Other stats: 127.3pts per attempt (96th percentile), 56.2% effective FG (90th percentile)

Playoff success: Play-In (First Round) loss to Los Angeles Lakers

Individual Awards: All NBA Second Team, NBA All Star

Earning another All-NBA Second team nod, Lillard reached new heights during the COVID-interrupted Orlando Bubble season, willing the Blazers to the inaugural Play-In tournament with otherworldly play during the seeding games. In November 2019, he recorded his first 60-point outing against the Brooklyn Nets, followed by a 61-point march against the Warriors in January. He was just getting started. The point guard averaged 37.6 points and 9.6 assists in the Bubble, earning him the “NBA Player of the Seeding Games” award. All this while finishing the season with a three-point shooting rate above 40 percent.

Stats: 58 games, 32.2 points, 37.1 3pt%, 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals

Other stats: 91.3% FT (97th percentile), 129.6pts per attempt (98th percentile)

Playoff success: Missed playoffs

Individual Awards: All NBA Third Team, NBA All Star

Last season was arguably Lillard’s best year yet. Fully recovered from his abdomen complaint, he was free to re-ignite his wreaking of havoc across the NBA, averaging more than 32 points per game. He was shut down towards the end of the season, which may have cost him another All-NBA First Team award. (He earned a Third Team nomination.) The Top 75 player of all time also became one of eight players to score at least 40 points twice in his team’s first three games of the season, not mention the astonishing 71-point performance against the Rockets in February.

Conclusion

Regardless of where Lillard plays his next basketball, he should be honored as one of the greatest players to step onto an NBA court. From the beginning, his fearless and talented approach gave the Blazers a chance against any of the 29 opponents they faced on any given night.

Interestingly, Lillard’s top four individual seasons (2022-23, 2019-20, 2017-18 and 2020-21) have not been the Blazers’ top four campaigns (2018-19, 2013-14, 2015-16 and 2014-15).

To me, this highlights the lack of support Lillard has had since LaMarcus Aldridge, Wes Matthews, Nicolas Batum and Robin Lopez played in Portland colors. The only exception came in 2019 with the Western Conference Finals run. The Blazers found a way to fight through adversity to win two playoff rounds, only to lose to a dynastic Warriors franchise. That was the big moment when everything came together. Too bad it didn’t last longer.