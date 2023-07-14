Las Vegas Summer League Day 8 Discussion Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting today out, but there’s still plenty of Las Vegas Summer League action coming your way.

The Blazers still have a chance to play in the semifinals on Sunday by finishing in the top four. In order for that to happen, the Utah Jazz must lose to the Phoenix Suns. Then, the Blazers must finish in the top two among point differential for all one-loss teams in order to reach the Summer League postseason.

Come talk about it as it all plays out in tonight’s GameDay Thread!

Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the games. All times PST.

