Scoot Henderson Probably Done with Summer League

It’s not exactly a surprise, but Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is likely done with NBA Summer League, 2023. Henderson left Portland’s first Summer League game in the third period with a shoulder injury and has not played in the ensuing pair of contests. The Blazers will face the Orlando Magic tonight at 6:00 PM, Pacific, their fourth game of the tournament. They’ll then draw one more “consolation” game over the next two days or be entered in the four-team tournament championship bracket on the 16th and 17th of July.

Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian tweeted the update on Henderson today.

According to an NBA source, Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has been shut down for the rest of summer league with a right shoulder strain that occurred Friday against Houston.

Portland selected Henderson third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.