Talk Trail Blazers vs. Magic Summer League Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers will conclude the “regular season” portion of their NBA Summer League schedule this evening, facing the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM, Pacific.

Portland holds at 2-1 record so far in the annual Las Vegas tournament. They are the defending Summer League champions and will be angling for a spot in the four-team elimination bracket that will conclude the festivities this weekend. Three teams—the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and Utah Jazz—are undefeated. Another dozen teams stand at 2-1, tied with the Blazers.

Here’s the game information for this evening:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic—6:00 PM, Pacific, televised on ESPN2

For those curious, here are the Summer League tiebreaker rules from NBA.com.

Four-Team Tournament: After each team plays four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in a semifinal game (July 16), and the two semifinal game winners will participate in the championship game (July 17). The top four playoff seeds will be determined by winning percentage with tiebreakers set forth below.

Consolation Games: The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either July 15 or July 16.

If more than two teams have the same record after the first four games, the following criteria (in order) will be utilized:

• Point differential: The team with the greater point differential will receive the higher seed.

• Total Points: The team with the most total points will receive the higher seed.

• Random drawing: If necessary, the higher seed will be determined by a coin flip.