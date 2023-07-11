Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups Sounds Off on Damian Lillard Trade Request

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a state of transition with Damian Lillard requesting a trade and Scoot Henderson coming on in as the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

A link that can bridge the past to the future Blazers is coach Chauncey Billups, who provided his insight on Lillard’s trade request.

“I have a very, very close relationship with Dame,” Billups said via Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin. “He’s in a spot right now where he has to make decisions for what’s best for his career and his life. Those decisions aren’t only about basketball.”

As a former player, Billups has that empathy with Lillard and the two have grown close in the past two years as point guard and player. Billups also came on shortly before Joe Cronin became the general manager, taking over for Neil Olshey. Billups appeared to give his support for Cronin given his position.

“Joe’s doing a really good job of handling the situation,” Billups said. “That’s just professional sports. As a coach, I’m going to do the same.”

It’s not the ideal situation for Lillard, Billups or Cronin. However, they all still have jobs to do and must proceed in their best way. For Billups in particular, he’s indirectly involved, but he still has to roll with the punches the best way he can.