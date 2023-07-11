Talk Blazers vs. Hornets Summer League Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers are seeking their second straight win at the Las Vegas Summer League as they take on the winless Charlotte Hornets, who are led by No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller.
Come talk about it as it all plays out with fellow fans in tonight’s GameDay Thread!
Here’s the schedule and broadcast info for the game. Conversation rules for the site are below. Enjoy!
Spurs vs. Hornets Broadcast Information
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT
- TV Channel: NBA TV, ESPN3
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...