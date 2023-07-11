Blazer’s Edge Radio: Standoff

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the standoff between Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers’ front office following Lillard’s highly publicized trade request earlier this month. The main issue stems from Lillard’s desired destination—the asset-limited Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, despite the off court drama, the team is in the midst of their Summer League schedule in Las Vegas. Rookie Scoot Henderson impressed in his first action with the team, before leaving the opener early due to a shoulder injury. Elsewhere, a couple of unheralded players on the roster have turned heads over the first two games.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!