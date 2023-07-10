Blazers’ Matisse Thybulle ‘Grateful for Opportunity’

Portland Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle is ready to resume his career in Rip City.

Thybulle, 26, signed a three-year, $33 million contract for the Dallas Mavericks, but as a restricted free agent, the Portland Trail Blazers had the chance to match the offer, which they did.

Now, Thybulle, who was acquired via trade in February from the Philadelphia 76ers, will call Portland his home for the foreseeable future.

“I got here and immediately stepped into a bigger role than I’d ever had. It was an opportunity to showcase more,” Thybulle said at today’s press conference via Sean Highkin. “I’m grateful for it.”

In 22 games with the team this past season, Thybulle averaged 7.4 points per game while shooting over 38.8 percent from beyond the three-point line.

There were some who believed Thybulle was looking to sign away from the Blazers considering he shares agent Aaron Goodwin with Damian Lillard, who requested a trade to the Miami Heat earlier this month. However, Thybulle confirmed that this was not the case.

“My agent made it clear to me that Dame in Portland and Matisse in Portland are two very separate situations,” Thybulle said via Highkin. “I took his word for it and didn’t give it much more thought.”

Now, firmly in Portland, Thybulle looks to compete for the starting small forward role in a starting lineup alongside Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.