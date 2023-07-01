Trail Blazers Sign Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Ibou Badji

The Portland Trail Blazers have officially signed 2023 first-round draft picks Scoot Henderson and Kris Murray to their rookie deals. The Blazers released the news on their website today, the same day franchise stalwart Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Portland.

Here’s the Blazers’ press release on Henderson and Murray:

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed rookie guard Scoot Henderson and forward Kris Murray, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Henderson, 19, spent the past two seasons with NBA G League Ignite and accrued averages of 16.1 points (44.5% FG, 76.2% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks in 46 games (28 starts). During the 2022-23 season, Henderson averaged 17.6 points (44.4% FG, 32.4% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 5.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 25 games (24 starts). A native of Marietta, Ga., Henderson competed in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend in both 2022 and 2023. In three seasons at Iowa, Murray, 22, averaged 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals in 77 games (29 starts). Murray was a 2022-23 All-Big Ten First Team honoree and consensus All-America Third Team selection, while also being named a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year, and a semifinalist for the John R. Wooden, Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson National Player of the Year awards. The Cedar Rapids, Ia., native was the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while making at least 65 three-pointers during the 2022-23 season. Henderson and Murray will participate for the Trail Blazers at the NBA 2K24 NBA Summer League 2023 in Las Vegas.

In other news, Portland has also re-signed project center Ibou Badji to a second two-way contract for 2023-24, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

Ibou Badji has re-signed with the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-way contract, a league source tells @spotrac.

The 20-year-old from Senegal occupied one of the Blazers two two-way contracts last season but failed to play a game following knee surgery.

The 7’1 Badji was initially scouted through the NBA Academy Africa program, projecting as an athletic defensive-minded center. However needs more time needed to develop.

With the Blazers launching their G-League team the Rip City Remix last week, Badji is likely to get plenty of run to prepare him for the NBA game.

He’s also been named in the Blazers squad, which will compete at Las Vegas Summer League later next week.

News on a new deal for John Butler, Jr., who held the Blazer’s other two-way spot last season, has yet to be announced. Butler has been named to the Blazers Summer League squad.