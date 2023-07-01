2023 NBA Free Agency Tracker Day 2

Portland Trail Blazers franchise star Damian Lillard already stole the spotlight on Day 2 of NBA Free Agency by requesting a trade out of Portland, but there are scores of other signings and trades taking place by the hour.

Come here to track the latest news from around the league on what’s already been a wild day.

Lakers bring back key contributors from playoff run

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a busy signing day. The franchise re-signed starting point guard D’Angelo Russell to a multi-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G D’Angelo Russell has agreed on a two-year, $37 million contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, co-heads of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz along with Antonio Russell tell ESPN. Deal has player option. Lakers secure their starting point guard.

Breakout guard Austin Reaves is also set to re-sign with the Lakers to the tune of a four-year, $56 million Early Bird maximum contract, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

RFA Austin Reaves has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $56 million Early Bird maximum contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency negotiated the new deal to keep Reaves in L.A. long term.

Jeff Green to Houston

The hits just keep on coming for the Houston Rockets as Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Rockets are signing Jeff Green.

BREAKING: The Houston Rockets have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with NBA champion Jeff Green, league sources told @hoopshype

Donte DiVincenzo Finds a Home

Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Donte DiVincenzo has signed with the Knicks.

Free agent G Donte DiVincenzo has agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract with the New York Knicks, Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. DiVincenzo reunites with his Villanova title teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to bolster the Eastern Conference semifinalists.

Raptors Scoop Up Jalen McDaniels

Per Shams Charania, Toronto has added another wing.

Free agent Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Clippers Get KJ Martin

And Adrian Wojnarowski has the Clippers increasing their collection of forwards.

ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring Houston Rockets forward K.J. Martin in a trade for two future second-round draft picks.

“Bad Boy” Dillon Brooks Heads to the Rockets

Adrian Wojnarowski reports that former Memphis malcontent Dillon Brooks has found a new home in Houston.

Free agent G Dillon Brooks has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency — Fred VanVleet and Brooks.

Clippers re-sign Westbrook

Point guard Russell Westbrook is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers, with the sides agreeing to a multi-year deal, per Woj.

Free agent Russell Westbrook has agreed on a two-year, nearly $8M deal to stay with the Clippers, agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. Deal includes player option. Clippers were eager to bring back 9-time All-Star after his late season run as starting point guard.

Cleveland adds Jerome

Former Warriors guard Ty Jerome is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-year, $5 million deal, per Woj.

Free agent G Ty Jerome has agreed on a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.

Powell to stay in Dallas

Veteran big man Dwight Powell will return to the Mavericks on a three-year, $12 million, per Woj.

Free agent center Dwight Powell has agreed on a deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN.

Brooks, Landale to Houston

Houston is also signing Australian center Jock Landale to a multi-year deal, per Charania.

Free agent Jock Landale has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agents Sammy Wloszczowski and Michael Lelchitski of @SIGSports negotiated the new contract for Landale.

Hornets hand Ball a max extension

Per Woj, the Charlotte Hornets and star point guard LaMelo Ball have agreed to a max contract extension.

Charlotte Hornets G All-Star LaMelo Ball has agreed in principle on a five-year designated rookie max extension that could be worth as much as $260M, Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Ball joins 2020 draft classmates Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane with max deals.

Brook Lopez returning to Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks successfully fended off pursuit from the Houston Rockets to re-sign center Brook Lopez, per Woj.

Free agent Brook Lopez is returning to the Bucks on a two-year, $48 million contract, source tells ESPN. Bucks staved off Rockets’ pursuit.

Beverley joins 76ers

Leaguewide nemesis and point guard Patrick Beverley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Woj reported.

Knicks deal Toppin to Pacers for picks

The New York Knicks are finalizing a trade to send forward Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers for two future second-round picks, Woj reported.