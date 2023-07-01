Haynes: Heat Prepared to Offer Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Picks for Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers franchise star Damian Lillard shook Rip City and the NBA world when news broke this morning that he requested a trade from the franchise he’s called home for 11 seasons.

Following the initial shockwave of the reports, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes provided intel on where Lillard may go next, saying the seven-time All-Star’s preferred destination is the Miami Heat.

What would a potential Heat package look like? At least from the perspective on South Beach, Haynes reported it would look something like this:

The Heat are prepared to offer a package centered around Tyler Herro, with possibly Duncan Robinson and picks, sources say. The Heat would prefer to keep Caleb Martin out of any trade scenarios.

Haynes later tweeted that a potential deal between the two franchises would “almost certainly include the involvement of a third team.”

A potential Portland-Miami deal for Damian Lillard would almost certainly include the involvement of a third team, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

In the article about how Miami is going about a potential Lillard package, Haynes said Jimmy Butler is keen on bringing Lillard to the team.

Miami has been waiting for this domino to fall and will quickly engage with Portland in trying to get a deal done, sources say. Heat star Jimmy Butler has relayed to the team that Lillard is his No. 1 target, sources say.

Alongside Lillard, Haynes also reported the Blazers could include starting center Jusuf Nurkic in the outgoing package.