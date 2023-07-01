After news of Damian Lillard’s trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers broke, Dave Deckard and Steve Dewald of Blazer’s Edge recorded a special edition of the site podcast to cover all the important details and musings.

Steve is our Blazer’s Edge draft guru and a veteran contributor on site. In the podcast, he and Dave run down the path that led the Blazers and Lillard to this point and talk about potential (and ideal) trade returns. Just as importantly, Steve and Dave talk about Scoot Henderson and Portland’s other incoming rookies, their potential career arcs, and how they might become a bridge from his era to the next.

Here’s your instant reaction to all things Dame and Trail Blazers in one, tidy show!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here. Or just click play on the embed below.

Enjoy! And thanks to podcast producer Kyle Gilmer for the quick turn-around on the show!