Report: Lillard Trade Request Will Not Alter Jerami Grant Offer

Damian Lillard requesting a trade out of Portland will not alter the Trail Blazers’ 5-year, $160 million contract offer to free agent Jerami Grant. That news comes courtesy of Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. News of the Blazers and Grant agreeing on the deal broke less than 24 hours before Lillard’s trade request was made public.

Retaining the 29-year-old Grant, the Blazers can make use of his services, but also make him available in future trades. They would not create salary cap room nor be able to replace him organically should they let him walk.