Damian Lillard Requests Trade, Wants Out of Portland

The Blazers superstar finally makes his move.

By Dave Deckard
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

After months of back-and-forth, Damian Lillard has made a trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers. That report has come from several NBA media members this morning, including Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are reportedly high on his list of preferred destinations.

Lillard’s request comes after months of wrangling with the team. After eleven seasons and seven NBA All-Star appearances, the point guard was ready to contend in the NBA playoffs. The Blazers had missed the postseason for two straight years. They also drafted, and vowed that they would keep, point guard Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lillard’s announcement comes just one day after the Blazers agreed to a five-year, $160 million contract with 29-year-old power forward Jerami Grant.

Portland selected Lillard 6th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. During his eleven seasons, he’s averaged 25.2 points and 6.7 assists over 769 regular-season appearances.

