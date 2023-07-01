Damian Lillard Requests Trade, Wants Out of Portland

After months of back-and-forth, Damian Lillard has made a trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers. That report has come from several NBA media members this morning, including Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are reportedly high on his list of preferred destinations.

BREAKING NEWS: Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade this morning, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Udi1h7OQyA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever. pic.twitter.com/nw8OIepAHz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Lillard’s request comes after months of wrangling with the team. After eleven seasons and seven NBA All-Star appearances, the point guard was ready to contend in the NBA playoffs. The Blazers had missed the postseason for two straight years. They also drafted, and vowed that they would keep, point guard Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lillard’s announcement comes just one day after the Blazers agreed to a five-year, $160 million contract with 29-year-old power forward Jerami Grant.

Portland selected Lillard 6th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. During his eleven seasons, he’s averaged 25.2 points and 6.7 assists over 769 regular-season appearances.