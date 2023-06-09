NBA Finals Game 4: Nuggets vs. Heat Time, TV, Discussion Here!

The 2023 NBA Finals took another turn in Wednesday’s Game 3 as Nikola Jokic’s historic performance put the Denver Nuggets back in the driver’s seat with a 2-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets. Tonight, the Nuggets can put the champagne on ice with another win, while the Heat can even the series at 2-2 by winning in front of its fans.

Game 4 is on tap tonight. Schedule and broadcast info is just below, with site conversational rules following. This is your chance to follow along with friends, talk about the action as it unfolds, and predict who the 2023 NBA Champions will be! Enjoy the game and the conversation.

Game 3 Schedule

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat— 5:30 PM, Pacific, ABC (Nuggets lead 2-1)

