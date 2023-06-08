Trail Blazers G League Affiliate Selects 14 Expansion Draft Players

The Portland Trail Blazers added to their G League affiliate today via the 2023-24 Expansion Draft. According to the official NBA G League Twitter account, the Blazers selected 14 returning players to make up the inaugural squad. Portland will retain G League rights to the players they selected for the next two seasons.
The players selected were:
Chudier Bile — Salt Lake City Stars
Michael Devoe — Ontario Clippers
Jawun Evans — Cleveland Charge
Deng Geu — Texas Legends
Kyle Guy — Cleveland Charge
Justin Jackson — Long Island Nets
Matt Mooney — Delaware Blue Coats
Ej Onu — Santa Cruz Warriors
Elijah Pemberton — Santa Cruz Warriors
Quinton Rose — Westchester Knicks
Aamir Simms — Westchester Knicks
Jeremiah Tilmon — Raptors 905
Romeo Weems — Memphis Hustle
Donovan Williams — Long Island Nets
