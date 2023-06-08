Trail Blazers G League Affiliate Selects 14 Expansion Draft Players

The Portland Trail Blazers added to their G League affiliate today via the 2023-24 Expansion Draft. According to the official NBA G League Twitter account, the Blazers selected 14 returning players to make up the inaugural squad. Portland will retain G League rights to the players they selected for the next two seasons.

The players selected were:

Chudier Bile — Salt Lake City Stars

Michael Devoe — Ontario Clippers

Jawun Evans — Cleveland Charge

Deng Geu — Texas Legends

Kyle Guy — Cleveland Charge

Justin Jackson — Long Island Nets

Matt Mooney — Delaware Blue Coats

Ej Onu — Santa Cruz Warriors

Elijah Pemberton — Santa Cruz Warriors

Quinton Rose — Westchester Knicks

Aamir Simms — Westchester Knicks

Jeremiah Tilmon — Raptors 905

Romeo Weems — Memphis Hustle

Donovan Williams — Long Island Nets