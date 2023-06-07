Phoenix Suns to Waive Star Guard Chris Paul

Star point guard Chris Paul will be waived by the Phoenix Suns. according to reports from TNT Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

Paul, 38, is under contract with Phoenix until the 2024-25 season, where he’s set to cash out on $30.8 million.

The 12-time All-Star averaged a career-low 13.9 points per game, but also committed a career-best 1.9 turnovers in 2022-23.

Despite his effective play, including 8.9 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the three-point line, Paul only played in 59 games. His extended absence hurt the Suns.

With Paul as their floor general, Phoenix was able to reach the NBA Finals in 2021, where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. They were eliminated in back-to-back Western Conference Semifinals appearances in 2022 and 2023.

2023 All-Star Kevin Durant arrived in Phoenix via a mid-season trade. That watershed moment has been followed by the departure of former head coach Monty Williams, and now Paul.

Paul has been written off several times in his career. After leaving the Los Angeles Clippers, sentiments were not unanimous in his ability to help the Houston Rockets excel.

He defied those odds and helped the team scratch at the door of a Finals appearance. When he left Houston for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019, he was deemed ‘old.’

Yet, Paul exceeded expectations and had a young Thunder team make a first round playoff appearance in the 2020 playoffs bubble. The trend continued with the Suns.

Now, it is expected that Paul will seek to join a championship contender, available for a veteran’s minimum contract as Phoenix pays off the remainder of his deal.

If this past season was any clear indication, Paul still has the ability to be a useful asset on a winner. Contenders such as the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers may look at Paul as a viable point guard joining their powerhouse lineups.

The Los Angeles Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals this year but were swept in that series. Superstar LeBron James has never been shy about seeking more playmakers. He and Paul’s friendship have the power to make something happen in L.A.

Stay tuned as Paul becomes one of the hottest free agents on the market this summer.