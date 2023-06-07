NBA Finals Game 3: Nuggets vs. Heat Time, TV, Discussion Here!

The 2023 NBA Finals got exponentially more interesting on Sunday as the Miami Heat pulled out a three-point victory against the Denver Nuggets, sending the series to Florida tied 1-1 in the race to four wins. Nikola Jokic topped 40 in a losing effort while the Heat repaired their broken shooting from Game 1 to eke out the win.

Game 3 is on tap tonight. Schedule and broadcast info is just below, with site conversational rules following. This is your chance to follow along with friends, talk about the action as it unfolds, and predict who the 2023 NBA Champions will be! Enjoy the game and the conversation.

Game 3 Schedule

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat— 5:30 PM, Pacific, ABC TV (series tied 1-1)

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.