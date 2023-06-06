Blazer’s Edge Radio: The Reunion Show

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, host Ryne Buchanan is joined by Blazer’s Edge alum and original show host Peter Sampson, also heard on “The Pulse” podcast.

The guys will break down the first two games of the NBA Finals, with the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat tied at a game apiece. In particular, they’ll discuss the key adjustments Miami was able to make to get back in a series that looked like a potential sweep after Game 1.

In addition, they’ll discuss the recent revelation that Phil Knight continues to pursue a purchase of the Trail Blazers franchise, while incumbent owner Jody Allen remains adamant that the team is not for sale.

Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979. Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!