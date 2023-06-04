NBA Finals Game 2: Heat vs. Nuggets Time, TV, Discussion

The Miami Heat look to square things up with the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals tonight. What do stars Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler have in store for us this time around?
Come talk about all the action with fellow fans below!
This is your GameDay Discussion thread. The game time and broadcast info is right below, followed by a recap of our site discussion rules. Enjoy talking about the game!
Game 2 Schedule
Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets— 5:00 PM, Pacific, ABC (Denver leads 1-0)
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...