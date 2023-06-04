Scoot Henderson: “You Always Want a Guy Like Me”

NBA Draft prospect Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite is revered for his great talent. Standing at a muscular 6-foot-2, the 19-year-old is explosively athletic and widely expected to be the second or third player off the board in the NBA Draft on June 22 — in prime position for a possible selection by the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 3 pick.

Yet yesterday after his individual pre-draft workout with the Blazers, Henderson primarily discussed his personality when making the case to media why he should be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

“You always want a guy like me, just that dog mentality, my personality, the culture I bring to the locker room. I’m a great leader, I’ll tell what’s up, and I can do everything on the floor. I’m gonna go out and bring my 110% everyday. That’s the thing about me: I’m very consistent in effort.”

During the media session, Henderson discussed his relationship with Blazers star Damian Lillard, as well as his initial impressions of Portland as a city and Blazers management, among other topics. The part that stood out through it all — in his words and demeanor — was the teenager’s confidence. Talking with a notable enthusiasm, Henderson told reporters he was “living the dream” and dropped memorable quotes, such as, “My plate might be full, but I’m always hungry.” When asked to describe his personality, Henderson called it “one of a kind.”

Henderson also echoed comments he made last month when he said his game could work well alongside Lillard.

“[CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons] have different games than me, so anywhere I go I think I can fit in. I can do a lot of things on the floor. That’s the beauty about being me and the beauty about being Scoot Henderson…I’m an attacker, I’m a facilitator.”

The workout with the Blazers was Henderson’s first pre-draft workout with an NBA team. He said he only had one more on his schedule with the Charlotte Hornets, owners of the No. 2 pick in the draft.

All signs point to the San Antonio Spurs selecting generational center Victor Wembanyama out of France with the No. 1 pick. After that, there is debate about who will go next between Henderson or 6-foot-9 forward Brandon Miller out of Alabama.

You can watch Henderson’s full media availability session here.