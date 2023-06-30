BREAKING: Suns Sign Blazers’ Drew Eubanks

The Portland Trail Blazers are saying goodbye to one of their players in the first few minutes of free agency, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Free agent center Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, with a player option in second season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Eubanks is represented by agent James Dunleavy of Excel Sports.

Yahoo! Sports insider Jake Fischer reported that the Phoenix Suns were a strong candidate to sign Eubanks away earlier today.

The Suns are planning to bring back a majority of their reserve unit from last season, sources said. That includes Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Damion Lee and Josh Okogie. Two other names for Phoenix on veteran’s minimums are former Nets and former Kevin Durant teammates Yuta Watanabe and Mike James, sources said. Another strong candidate for the Suns is former Blazers center Drew Eubanks, sources said.

Eubanks averaged 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this past season for the Blazers, numbers that don’t jump off the page, but he plays well on the defensive end. Portland could be interested in bringing him back, and if the team was willing to sign him for more than the minimum, it would have Phoenix beat on that end. However, the Suns offer a more intriguing spot for Eubanks considering the fact that they are closer to a championship than the Blazers.

The Suns are in need of several players who are willing to sign for the veteran’s minimum contract after trading for Bradley Beal earlier this month. Phoenix has four players making over $100 million, so money is scarce for the Suns.