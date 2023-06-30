2023 NBA Free Agency Tracker

The countdown is done and the fight for NBA Free Agents has started. The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be active, particularly with their own free agents, including Jerami Grant up for grabs.

Derrick Rose to the Grizzlies

The veteran point guard returns to Memphis (college), signing a multi-year deal with the Grizzlies, reports SNY’s Ian Begley.

Free agent Derrick Rose intends to sign a multi-year agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, per SNY sources.

Seth Curry makes his return to Dallas

Former Blazer Seth Curry returns for a third stint with the Dallas Mavericks on a two-year deal, per Woj.

Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed on a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN.

Celtics sign up Brissett

The Boston Celtics have signed former Pacer Oshae Brissett to a two-year deal, per Woj. Player option on the second year.

Free agent forward Oshae Brisett has agreed to a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent Mike George of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Player option on the second year.

Schroder to help fill VanVleet void in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors have signed former Laker Dennis Schroder to a two-year, $26 million deal, per Woj.

Free agent G Dennis Schroder has agreed to a two-year, $26M deal with the Toronto Raptors, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.

More Love in Miami

Veteran big Kevin Love is set to return to Miami, according to Tim Reynolds at the Associated Press.

Kevin Love is returning to the Miami Heat, source tells AP.

Rockets lock in Fred VanVleet

The former Raptor will join the young Houston Rockets on a three-year, $130 million contract, per Woj. The first max contract of the offseason.

Free agent G Fred VanVleet has agreed on a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz tell ESPN. Rockets land ex-Raptors All-Star in his prime at 29 years old.

Spurs retain Champagnie

Forward Julian Champagnie is returning to San Antonio, per Woj.

Free agent forward Julian Champagnie is finalizing a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN.

Lakers sign Cam Reddish

Former Blazer Cam Reddish will join the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $4.63 million, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Player option on the second year.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Cam Reddish agreed to a two-year, $4.63 million deal, which includes a player option Year 2, league sources told @hoopshype

Hachimura stays a Laker

Rui Hachimura is set to return to the Lakers on a three-year, $51 million deal, per Shams.

RFA Rui Hachimura has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Richardson returns to Miami

Josh Richardson will return to the franchise he started his career with, signing a two-year $6 million deal with the Heat, per Shams.

Free agent Josh Richardson has agreed on a two-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Richardson returns to the franchise that drafted him in 2015.

Pelicans keep Herb Jones

The young wing will pen a four-year, $54 million deal to stay in Louisiana, per Woj.

ESPN Reporting with @_andrew_lopez : Free agent F Herb Jones has agreed on a new four-year, $54M deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Pels declined his option to sign a long-term deal with Pels.

Wolves sign Shake Milton

Minnesota has secured former 76ers guard Shake Milton on a two-year, $10 million deal, per Woj.

Free agent guard Shake Milton has agreed to a deal with Minnesota, source tells ESPN.

Busy Suns sign Yuta Watanabe

Yuta Watanabe is leaving Brookyn for the Phoenix Suns, per Shams.

Free agent Yuta Watanabe has agreed on a deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium

Lakers land Vincent

The Los Angeles Lakers have lured Gabe Vincent away from Miami on a three-year, $33 million deal, per Shams.

Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story.

Tre Jones signs to remain a Spur

The San Antonio Spurs have re-signed guard Tre Jones to a two-year, $20 million contract, per Woj.

Free agent G Tre Jones has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN.

Cam Johnson to stay with Nets

The restricted free agent to sign a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, per Woj.

Restricted free agent F Cam Johnson has agreed on a four-year, $108 million deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Nets keep a young cornerstone acquired in deadline deal with Suns.

Khris Middleton remains a Buck

The veteran wing will pen a three-year, $102 million with the Bucks after declining a $40 million player option earlier in the week, reports Woj.

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Middleton keeps franchise a championship contender with his return. Player option.

Poeltl stays in Canada

The Toronto Raptors have retained Austrian big Jakob Poeltl on a four-year, $80 million contract, writes Woj.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors. Poeltl is represented by Michael Tellem and Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball . Deal includes a player option.

Magic secure veteran Australian Ingles

Joe Ingles will sign with the Orlando Magic, on a two-year, $22 million deal, reports Woj.

Free agent F Joe Ingles has agreed on a two-year, $22 million contract with the Orlando Magic, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. An accomplished role player and presence for a young Magic roster.

Irving signs massive deal with Mavericks

Kyrie Irving has signed a three-year, $126 million deal to stay with the Dallas Mavericks, per Shams. There’s a player option on the final year.

Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned.

Niang signs with Cavs

Forward Georges Niang signs with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year, $26 million deal, per Woj.

Free agent F George Niang has agreed on a three-year, $26 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Niang leaves Sixers for another Eastern contender.

Suns snare Chimezie Metu

The Phoenix Suns have signed former King Chimezie Metu to a one-year deal, per Woj.

Free agent forward Chimezie Metu has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN.

Jevon Carter headed to Chicago

The Chicago Bulls have signed veteran point guard Jevon Carter to a three-year, $20 million deal, per Woj.

Free agent guard Jevon Carter has agreed on a three-year, $20 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Carter leaves the Bucks to bring Bulls his perimeter toughness.

Jackson stays a Nugget

Reggie Jackson will again be with the Denver Nuggets next season, signing a two-year, $10.25 million deal, per Charania.

Free agent Reggie Jackson has agreed to a two-year, $10.25 million deal, with player option in second season, to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium

Wolves sign Troy Brown

Wolves and Lakers essentially swap wings with Brown headed to Minnesota, according to Woj.

Free agent Troy Brown has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports tells ESPN.

Jerami Grant signs massive deal to stay a Blazer

The Portland Trail Blazers have retained forward Jerami Grant on a five-year $160 milllion contract, according to Charania.

Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium

Pacers secure in-demand wing Bruce Brown

The Indiana Pacers break hearts and sign NBA champion Bruce Brown to a two-year, $45 million deal, per Woj.

ESPN reporting with @malikaandrews : Free agent Bruce Brown has agreed on a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of @CAASports tell ESPN. Denver — limited in what it could pay — loses a key piece to its repeat hopes.

Suns retain Damion Lee on two-year contract

Veteran guard Damion Lee is staying with the Phoenix Suns on a two-year deal, per Woj.

Lee is a two-year deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Free agent guard Damion Lee has agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN.

NBA champion DeAndre Jordan is remaining a Nugget.

The Denver Nuggets have retained veteran big DeAndre Jordan, per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Free agent center DeAndre Jordan has reached an agreement to return to the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport

Suns pick up Bates-Diop

The Phoenix Suns secure former Spur Keita Bates-Diop on a two-year, $5 million deal, says Woj.

Free agent F Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a two-year, $5M deal with the Phoenix Suns, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Bates-Diop will have a chance to earn a starting forward spot.

Wizards keep Kyle Kuzma

The popular forward returns to the Washington Wizards on a four-year, $102 million contract, writes Woj.

Free agent F Kyle Kuzma has agreed on a four-year, $102M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Kuzma took a shorter deal with Lakers three years ago — and now cashes in after a career-year with Wizards.

Lakers snare Taurean Prince

After being let go by the Minnesota Timberwolves yesterday, Taurean Prince lands with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year, $4.6 million contract, per Charania.

Free agent forward Taurean Prince is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium

Coby White to stay a Bull

The Chicago Bulls are keeping guard Coby White on a three-year, $33 million contract, per Charania.

Restricted free agent Coby White has agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium

Drew Eubanks heads to Phoenix

The former Blazer signs a two-year deal, a player option on the second, with the Phoenix Suns, per Woj.

Free agent F Drew Eubanks has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, his agent James Dunleavy of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Player option too.

Cavs keep Caris LeVert

The Cleveland Cavaliers have retained wing Caris LeVert on a two-year, $32 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland Cavaliers G Caris LeVert has agreed on a new two-year, $32 million contract, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. LeVert had career highs on three-pointers (127) and makes (39 percent) last season.

Draymond Green stays in the Bay Area

The Golden State Warriors have re-signed Draymond Green to a four-year, $100 million deal, per Shams Charania.

Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4.

Here’s a look at

Kyrie Goes Where?!?

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Kyrie Irving intends to meet with the Phoenix Suns. You know, because Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal aren’t enough.

The Suns are still being ultra-aggressive in trying to assemble top talent to play alongside their three stars... New Suns governor Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones are working tirelessly to construct a legitimate championship team.

No word yet how “Kyrie Irving” and “Legitimate Championship Team” are going to fit into the same sentence, or how the Suns will feel bumping up against the hard cap like they’re standing on top of the elevator instead of riding in it.

Suns pull qualifying offer for Australian center Jock Landale

The Phoenix Suns are making their back up big man a free agent, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Maxey Not Receiving Extension

Tyrese Maxey, the fourth year guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, will not get a rookie extension this off-season according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. The 2023-24 season will be the last year on his rookie contract.

Joe Harris to the Pistons

Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons are acquiring Joe Harris and second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets.

Pacers and Kings Open the Trading

The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings are nearing an agreement that would send Chris Duarte to the Kings in exchange for draft compensation according to Shams Charania of the Athletic.

Barnes Stays Noble

Harrison Barnes has agreed on a contract extension with the Sacramento Kings worth $54 million over three years, says Adrian Wojnarowski.

Knox’s Option Isn’t Picked Up

Danny Marang reported that the Portland Trail Blazers did not pick up the team option for Kevin Knox II meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

Hart Stays in New York

Charania also reported that New York Knicks wing Josh Hart accepted his player option for the 2023-24 season.

Harden Opts In

Shams Charania of the Athletic reports that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden accepted his player option. He added that Harden and the 76ers are working together to find a trade for Harden out of Philadelphia.

Rockets Making Bids

In the same article, Haynes indicates that the Houston Rockets are expected to make a strong play for Kyle Kuzma and also plan to battle with the Toronto Raptors for guard Fred VanVleet.

There’s growing momentum that the Rockets will have the edge in signing unrestricted free agent Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell B/R The Sacramento Kings have also shown interest in Kuzma. They’re one of the few teams with the type of cap space to offer the veteran forward the salary he’s seeking. The Rockets are ready to turn the corner on their rebuild by adding proven players who are capable of leading them back to the playoffs next season.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day.