Trail Blazers Release 2023-24 Summer League Roster

Those hoping to see Scoot Henderson paired with Shaedon Sharpe in the Portland Trail Blazers backcourt will get a chance in July during Las Vegas Summer League. The Blazers released their Summer League roster today. Sharpe and Henderson are both including, along with 2023 NBA Draft picks Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert.

The Blazers tweeted the news via their official account.

Here is the full list of names:

Scoot Henderson

Shaedon Sharpe

Keon Johnson

Kris Murray

Rayan Rupert

John Butler, Jr.

Jabari Walker

Nate Williams

Ibou Badji

Antoine Davis

Jaizec Lotte

Michaelo Devoe

Justin Minyana

Malachi Smith

Duop Reath

Christ Koumadje