Trail Blazers Release 2023-24 Summer League Roster

Those hoping to see Scoot Henderson paired with Shaedon Sharpe in the Portland Trail Blazers backcourt will get a chance in July during Las Vegas Summer League. The Blazers released their Summer League roster today. Sharpe and Henderson are both including, along with 2023 NBA Draft picks Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert.
The Blazers tweeted the news via their official account.
introducing your 2023 #SummerBlazers ☀️— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 30, 2023
: ESPN, ESPN2, NBATV pic.twitter.com/bBWia2qMkn
Here is the full list of names:
Scoot Henderson
Shaedon Sharpe
Keon Johnson
Kris Murray
Rayan Rupert
John Butler, Jr.
Jabari Walker
Nate Williams
Ibou Badji
Antoine Davis
Jaizec Lotte
Michaelo Devoe
Justin Minyana
Malachi Smith
Duop Reath
Christ Koumadje
