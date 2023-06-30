Suns ‘Strong Candidate’ to Sign Blazers’ Drew Eubanks

The Portland Trail Blazers could lose one of their own free agents to a Western Conference contender, according to Yahoo! Sports insider Jake Fischer.

The Suns are planning to bring back a majority of their reserve unit from last season, sources said. That includes Torrey Craig, Jock Landale, Damion Lee and Josh Okogie. Two other names for Phoenix on veteran’s minimums are former Nets and former Kevin Durant teammates Yuta Watanabe and Mike James, sources said. Another strong candidate for the Suns is former Blazers center Drew Eubanks, sources said.

The Suns are in need of several players who are willing to sign for the veteran’s minimum contract after trading for Bradley Beal earlier this month. Phoenix has four players making over $100 million, so money is scarce for the Suns.

Eubanks averaged 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this past season for the Blazers, numbers that don’t jump off the page, but he plays well on the defensive end. Portland could be interested in bringing him back, and if the team was willing to sign him for more than the minimum, it would have Phoenix beat on that end. However, the Suns could offer a more intriguing spot for Eubanks considering the fact that they are closer to a championship than the Blazers.

Portland may have better options in free agency at the backup center spot, so that may result in Eubanks’ departure. And if he ends up leaving, at least one team could look to pick him up.