Blazers Could Sign Heat’s Max Strus in Free Agency

The Portland Trail Blazers are emerging as a potential landing spot for one of the league’s top role player free agents, according to Yahoo! Sports insider Jake Fischer.

Heat shooter Max Strus appears to be the next in line after Brown in terms of widespread interest that includes Cleveland and Portland, sources said.

Strus, 27, recently wrapped up a career-year for the Miami Heat last season. The undrafted guard out of DePaul posted career-highs in points (11.0), rebounds (3.2) and assists (2.1), while shooting 35 percent from the field.

Strus would give the Blazers a true perimeter shooting threat that could slot in immediately as the starting small forward, depending on how the rest of free agency goes.

The Blazers aren’t the only team in on the Strus sweepstakes. The Heat could retain him, or he could sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic or Indiana Pacers.

NBA free agency begins today at 3 p.m.